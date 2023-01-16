Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Lifted to Buy at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,620. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$70.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

