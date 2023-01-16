Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. 212,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

