Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $53,625.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

