Braintrust Price Up 9.6% This Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $83.37 million and $806,222.52 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004954 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars.

