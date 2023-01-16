Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 105,331 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,331 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $72,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 255,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,200. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

