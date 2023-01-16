Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $52,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.92. 92,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,689. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

