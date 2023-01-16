Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 163.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,088,000 after buying an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

