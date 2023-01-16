Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $32.83

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Camping World Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 55.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 89.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

