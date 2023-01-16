Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $63.50

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

