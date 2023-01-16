Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $45.53

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

