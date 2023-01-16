Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $61.33

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

