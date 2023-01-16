CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.25 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale upped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 108,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,267. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.