CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

