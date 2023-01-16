CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.67 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises about 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

