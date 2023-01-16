CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.67.

