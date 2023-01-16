CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

