CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

