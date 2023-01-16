CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.