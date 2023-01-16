CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.16 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $248.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.54.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

