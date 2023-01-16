CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.92 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

