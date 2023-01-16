Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $92,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CAH traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

