CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) President & Ceo William D. Nash Acquires 8,220 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) President & Ceo William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Down 2.8 %

KMX stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $65.00. 117,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,444. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

