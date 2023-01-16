Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $100.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.