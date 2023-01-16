Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Cut to C$2.30 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,279. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Insider Activity at Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$107.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

