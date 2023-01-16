Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $636,798.52

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $636,798.52 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar's total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,265,698 tokens.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

