Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.26 million and $651,538.38 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,225,553 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

