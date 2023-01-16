CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,302 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up 3.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.40% of CEMEX worth $120,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after buying an additional 366,328 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in CEMEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 544,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,218,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after buying an additional 673,095 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 339,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.