Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 6,633.7% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 22,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.