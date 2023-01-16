Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Stock Up 0.7 %

Centamin stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Get Centamin alerts:

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Read More

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.