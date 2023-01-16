Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

