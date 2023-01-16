CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,162 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.