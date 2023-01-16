CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 186,437 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

