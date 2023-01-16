CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

