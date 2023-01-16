CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

