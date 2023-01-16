CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $891,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,147,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 642,671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,302,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 201,448 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 290,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.