CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,353 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

