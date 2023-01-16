CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

