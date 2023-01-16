CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

