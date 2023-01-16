CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,699 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 71,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,922,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $69.07 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $81.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

