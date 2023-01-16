Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $232.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.87. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $356.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

