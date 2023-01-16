Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.