Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,317,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 794,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

