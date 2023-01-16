Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 379,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,355. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

