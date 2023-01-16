Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 219.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE GD traded down $7.41 on Monday, hitting $240.29. 56,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,244. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.