Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $251.71. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

