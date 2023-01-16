Chemung Canal Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $375.52. 168,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.