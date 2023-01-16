Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,245. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

