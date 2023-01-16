Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $898.10 million and $153.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00768594 BTC.

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

