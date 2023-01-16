China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Feihe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Trading Up 7.7 %

CFEIY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.