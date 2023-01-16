China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Youzan Price Performance
CHNVF remained flat at 0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.03. China Youzan has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.05.
About China Youzan
