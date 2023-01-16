China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Youzan Price Performance

CHNVF remained flat at 0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.03. China Youzan has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.05.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.